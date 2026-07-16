2 facing charges in deadly road rage shooting near Clark County gas station; Victim identified

Two men are now facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting in front of a gas station in Clark County.

CLARK COUNTY — Two men are now facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting in front of a gas station in Clark County.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman was in court for the first appearance for both men. She’ll have that and the latest on the case tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Semaj D. Mack, 25, and Damian N. Debose, 29, both of New Carlisle, have been charged with murder.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m. near the Casey’s at the intersection of Gerlaugh Road and S. Dayton-Lakeview Road.

Multiple 911 callers reported the shooting.

“We saw a gentleman standing there. And then all of a sudden, he fell straight backwards,” one caller said.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his upper chest.

The victim died on scene. He was identified on Thursday as 47-year-old Luke Hollifield, of Park Layne.

Clark County Sheriff Christopher Clark confirmed on Thursday that the shooting was the result of road rage that began in New Carlisle.

There was a woman in the Hollifield’s car, but she was not injured.

The suspect’s vehicle, an orange Jeep Renegade with an Iowa license plate, drove off from the scene after the shooting. Dayton police confirmed that they stopped the suspect’s car and took one of the suspects, later identified as Mack, into custody.

Debose was identified as the second suspect during the investigation. Clark said he voluntarily turned himself in to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Both are booked into the Clark County Jail.

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