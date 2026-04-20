2 families displaced after car crashes into pole, homes in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Authorities are investigating after a car crash in Clark County displaced two families on Sunday night.

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The crash was reported in the 300 block of S Main Street in New Carlisle after 8 p.m.

New Carlisle Fire Chief Steve Trusty said a car lost control and hit a telephone pole.

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The telephone crashed into one of the homes, causing significant damage.

Trusty said the car continued and hit the gas meter of a neighboring home.

News Center 7 crews on scene see an SUV sitting in the front yard of both homes.

The driver was checked out on scene for minor injuries, but no one else was hurt in this crash.

Trusty said two families have been displaced. One is due to structural damage, and the other is due to the lack of gas.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We will continue to follow this story.

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