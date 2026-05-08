2 firefighters injured on their way to house fire

MUSKINGUM COUNTY — Two volunteer firefighters were injured as they were on their way to a house fire on Thursday morning in Muskingum County.

Two firefighters were called in as mutual aid to assist in a house fire in Dresden, where there was a person trapped inside, according to our news partner, WBNS.

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Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Jadwin said that the fire truck went off the right side of Dresden Adamsville Road.

Jadwin said the truck was then able to get back onto the road, but then flipped onto its side, and off the left side of the road, before hitting a tree.

The passenger in the truck was taken to Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, while the driver was flown to Columbus Hospital.

Their conditions were not provided.

The driver was pinned in the truck for 45 minutes to an hour before he was cut out.

The firefighters were driving a tanker truck that carries about 3,000 gallons of water, weighing about 25,000 pounds, according to Jadwin.

Jadwin said he believes the accident happened when the water was shifting as the truck came down the hill.

“You’re going to a house fire with entrapments, so you’re driving a little faster than normal. So it’s an unfortunate thing. Tankers do have a high point of balance, and he dropped off the edge of the road. It was pretty much over really quickly,” he said.

Jadwin said that the people trapped inside the house fire in Dresden were able to get out safely.

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