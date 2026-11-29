2 flown to hospital after being ejected during rollover crash

MIDDLETOWN — Two people were flown to the hospital after being ejected during a rollover crash in Middletown early Sunday morning.

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Around 2:41 a.m., the Middletown Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Roosevelt Blvd and Highland Street, according to a press release from the Middletown Division of Police.

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Upon arrival, officers found that the one vehicle had overturned and both its occupants were ejected.

Both occupants of the overturned vehicle were transported by medical helicopter to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene, according to the press release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Middletown Division of Police Traffic Unit and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T.).

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to contact the Middletown Division of Police Traffic Unit at the Middletown Police Department at 513-425-7700.

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