2 hospitalized after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.
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Around 2:48 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of Germantown Street on reports of a crash with injuries, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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Two people were transported to local hospitals, according to the sergeant.
Details on their injuries were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and will update this story.
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