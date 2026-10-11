2 hospitalized after crash in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Englewood on Sunday afternoon.

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Around 12:37 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers, along with Englewood Police and medics, responded to the area of South Main Street and Wolf Avenue on reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to an OSHP Dispatcher.

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The crash involved two vehicles, according to the dispatcher.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw a pickup truck and an SUV that appeared to have crashed head-on.

Two people were taken to local hospitals, according to the dispatcher.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the crash and will update this story when we know more.

Crash S Main Street Englewood (Nebyat Mamo/Staff)

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