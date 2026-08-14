2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Darke County on Thursday night.

The crash was reported before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 49 and Hollansburg-Sampson Road, according to a previous report.

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During the initial investigation, a black GMC Terrain driven by 45-year-old Kelly King was driving on SR 49 when a White Ram Promaster 2500 attempted to turn, causing a head-on crash, according to a spokesperson.

King was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries.

The driver of the White Ram Promaster 2500, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Worthy from Georgia, was also transported to Miami Valley Hospital for injuries.

The severity of their injuries for both people is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

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