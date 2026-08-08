2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Darke County on Friday.

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Around 11:35 a.m., Darke County sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to the 8100 block of US Route 36 East on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

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The preliminary investigation revealed a blue Nissan Murano, driven by 62-year-old Teresa Meredith of Greenville, was traveling eastbound on US Route 36 E attempting to turn into the Flower Barrel.

The Nissan turned in front of a westbound Lincoln, driven by 67-year-old Carmen Watt of Greenville.

Both vehicles struck head-on, causing the Lincoln to travel off the right side of the roadway and come to a rest in a construction site.

Medics took Watt to Upper Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

Meredith was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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