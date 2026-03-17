2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 NB in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Northbound Interstate 75 in Dayton on Tuesday morning.
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Around 7 a.m., Dayton police officers responded to I-75 North near US 35 on reports of a crash.
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Three vehicles were involved, according to Dayton police.
Two drivers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
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