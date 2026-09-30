2 hospitalized after multivehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton Tuesday evening.

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The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. at Hoover and North Gettysburg avenues.

Three cars were involved in the crash, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

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Two people were taken to the hospital.

Kelsi Chaney lives near the intersection and saw the crash happen.

“Somebody flying high speed and then just boom,” Chaney said.

She said the intersection has always been hazardous.

Our News Center 7 crew saw Ohio State Highway Patrol, Moraine Police Department, and Dayton Police Department on scene.

We have reached out to those agencies and will update as we learn more.

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