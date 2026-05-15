Multi-city police chase ends in crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — One person was hospitalized after a chase ended in a crash in downtown Miamisburg on Thursday evening.

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A Franklin police officer told News Center 7 that the chase started in Middletown, but the exact location is unclear.

The driver had a warrant, the officer added.

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Around 7:20 p.m., the suspect crashed into a car at First Street near Linden Avenue before hitting a parked car.

The driver got out of the car and jumped into the Great Miami River, but police pulled him out, the officer said.

Photos posted by the Miami Valley Fire District show debris all over the roadway, and the street is blocked off.

A Montgomery County Dispatch Supervisor said one other person was injured in this incident.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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