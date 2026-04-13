2 hurt after shots fired during fight

DAYTON — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton on Sunday.

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Dayton police were called to the 2300 block of Elsmere Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on April 12.

Two victims, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old male, were taken to the hospital, according to a police spokesperson.

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A group of people gathered in an area for a fight between two people.

A suspect arrived at that location and began arguing with at least one spectator, and then fired multiple shots, police said.

The two victims are in non-life-threatening condition.

Police did not say if they have a suspect in custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

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