2 indicted after officer hit by ATV during investigation

Two indicted after officer is hit by ATV

SPRINGFIELD — Two Springfield men arrested in connection with an officer being hit by an ATV have been indicted.

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A Clark County grand jury indicted Jeffrey Turner on felonious assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and Donald Silvers III on two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, an officer was in the 1300 block of North Belmont Avenue around 6:10 p.m on July 1 investigating reports of shots fired, when they tried to stop and make contact with two people driving ATVs.

As the officer approached one of the ATV drivers, they accelerated forward, and one of them hit the officer.

The officer was transported to the hospital and later released.

The ATVs took off from the scene.

With the help of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Silvers was taken into custody during the early morning hours of July 2. Turner was taken into custody later that same day.

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