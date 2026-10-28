2 injured after crash on busy Dayton road

DAYTON — Two people were injured after a crash on a busy Dayton road last week.

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The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Oct. 21 on South Smithville Road near the entrance ramp to U.S. 35, according to a News Center 7 report.

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The crash involved a Toyota Venza and a Chevrolet HHR, according to Dayton Police.

The driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old woman, told police they were traveling northbound on South Smithville Road in the left lane.

When at the 35 westbound on-ramp, the driver attempted to make a left turn to travel west and failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic.

The Toyota collided with the Chevrolet, driven by a 36-year-old male, which was traveling south on S Smithville Road in the left lane.

Neither driver was transported to the hospital, but both had possible injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

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