2 injured after crash involving city maintenance truck, crash report says

DAYTON — Two people were injured after a crash involving a City of Dayton maintenance truck on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers and medics responded at 8:18 a.m. on Sept. 23 to James H. McGee Boulevard and First Street on a reported crash, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that a city maintenance crew was working in the left lane of northbound James H. McGee Boulevard. The crew blocked the left lane with marked, lighted vehicles.

A 41-year-old man was driving a 2026 black Jeep Compass on James H. McGee Boulevard. The SUV was in the left lane and traveling at an undetermined speed.

The crash report said the man was reportedly on his cell phone when he hit a City of Dayton truck, a 2011 White Chevrolet Silverado.

A 20-year-old city worker was entering the truck when the crash happened.

Medics transported both the driver and city worker to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A wrecker removed both vehicles from the scene.

The crash report states that distracted driving factored into the crash.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]