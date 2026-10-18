2 injured after crash near I-75 exit ramp in Miami Twp, report says

MIAMI TWP. — Two people were injured after a crash near an exit ramp to Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Saturday afternoon.
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Police and medics responded at around 4:30 p.m. to a crash on Austin Boulevard near the exit to northbound I-75, according to a Miami Township Police report.
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A crash report narrative says that a 2019 Gray Jeep Compass was traveling eastbound on Austin Boulevard when it failed to stop at a red light at the I-75 NB off-ramp.
The SUV went through the intersection and hit a 2021 Teal Chevrolet Trailblazer.
The Chevrolet was turning left from the off-ramp onto westbound Austin Boulevard, the crash report said.
Medics transported both drivers to area hospitals with suspected minor injuries.
Officers cited the Jeep Driver, a 29-year-old woman, for failure to obey traffic control devices.
The crash remains under investigation.
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