2 injured after police chase in Montgomery County

TROTWOOD — A police chase led to a crash early Friday morning in Montgomery County.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were chasing a vehicle that crashed on Wolf Creek Pike in Trotwood around 1:22 a.m., according to an OSHP Dayton Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital.

It is unclear why troopers were chasing the vehicle.

News Center 7 has reached out to OSHP for more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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