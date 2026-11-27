TROTWOOD — A police chase led to a crash early Friday morning in Montgomery County.
Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were chasing a vehicle that crashed on Wolf Creek Pike in Trotwood around 1:22 a.m., according to an OSHP Dayton Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital.
It is unclear why troopers were chasing the vehicle.
News Center 7 has reached out to OSHP for more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
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