2 injured after rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were injured after a rollover crash in Darke County on Tuesday.

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Deputies and medics responded at 5:32 p.m. to an injury crash at the intersection of State Route 571 and Delisle Fourman Road, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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An initial investigation showed that a 76-year-old man drove a Silver Jeep westbound on State Route 571. He started to slow down as he prepared to turn right onto Delisle Fourman Road.

That’s when a Silver Chevy Traverse hit the Jeep. The Jeep rolled onto its side and struck a Black Hyundai at the intersection of Delisle Fourman Road and State Route 571, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics transported the 76-year-old Jeep driver and his passenger, an 81-year-old woman, to an area hospital with suspected minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The 29-year-old Chevy driver was treated at the scene. The Hyundai driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

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