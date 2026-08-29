2 injured after shooting in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in Springfield.
Officers were called to the 600 block of West Liberty Street just before 2:30 a.m., according to a sergeant with the Springfield Police Department.
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The sergeant on the scene told News Center 7 that both victims are in stable condition.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the shooting.
We will continue to follow this shooting.
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