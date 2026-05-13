2 injured after SUV hits utility pole on busy Darke County road

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were injured after a crash involving an SUV in Darke County on Tuesday.

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Deputies and medics responded just before 12:55 p.m. to the 3500 block of State Route 571 on a reported crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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An initial investigation showed that a 73-year-old woman was driving a 2012 Chevy Traverse westbound on SR-571 when the SUV veered left of center and off the road.

The SUV hit a utility pole, causing lines and debris to fall, landing on a parked vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics transported the 73-year-old woman and her front-seat passenger to an area hospital with minor injuries.

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