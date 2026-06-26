2 injured after SUV loses control, hits concrete barriers on area road

LOGAN COUNTY — Two people were injured after a crash on U.S. 33 in Logan on Thursday night.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers received a notification at 7:20 p.m. of a single-vehicle crash.

When medics arrived, they found a 2012 Ford Explorer on the north side of the road against a concrete barrier, according to OSHP.

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A preliminary investigation showed that the driver, identified as 55-year-old Zoila Lupera, was driving west on U.S. 33. He crossed over the right edge line and overcorrected. Lupera then went back across both lanes and went off the side. The SUV hit the concrete barrier several times.

The Ford Explorer went across both lanes of U.S. 33, hit the other concrete barrier, and came to a final stop, OSHP said.

A medical helicopter took Lupera to Ohio State University (OSU) Medical Center. He was last listed as stable.

The passenger, 84-year-old Jorge Lupera-Centeno, was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital before being transferred to OSU Medical Center. Lupera-Centeno is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

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