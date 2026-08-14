2 injured in serious Darke County crash

Two people were taken to area hospitals, including one with potentially serious injuries.

DARKE COUNTY — Two people are hurt after a serious crash in Darke County.

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The crash was reported before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 49 and Hollansburg-Sampson Rd.

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The Darke County Sheriff’s Office told News Center 7 at the scene that two cars were involved in the crash.

As shown on News Center 7 at 11, both vehicles sustained significant damage. One could also be seen on its side.

Two people were taken to area hospitals, including one with potentially serious injuries.

We’re working to learn more.

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