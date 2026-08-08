2 injured in hit-and-run crash while trying to fix disabled vehicle on U.S. 35

DAYTON — Two people were injured after a driver hit them while trying to fix a disabled vehicle on U.S. 35 on Thursday night.

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Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to Eastbound U.S. 35 near Liscum Drive for a pedestrian crash, according to a Dayton Police Department (DPD) spokesperson.

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An initial investigation showed that two people were on the side of EB U.S. 35 trying to repair a disabled vehicle when a vehicle hit them and ran from the scene.

Officers closed all lanes of eastbound U.S. 35 at Liscum Drive to investigate the crash, the spokesperson said.

Both victims suffered “significant, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Service Unit is investigating the crash.

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