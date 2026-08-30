2 juveniles injured after crash involving semi in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County on Saturday that involved a semi.

The crash was on Children’s Home Bradford Road and U.S. 127 at around 6:36 p.m., according to a previous report.

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During the investigation, it was revealed that a 2005 Nissan Frontier pulling a homemade trailer was traveling eastbound when the car left from the stop sign and into the path of the 2024 Freightliner Cascadia Semi truck, according to a spokesperson.

The semi truck, operated by 44-year-old Adeyinka Adeleye of Palmetto, Florida, struck the Nissan on the side, causing the vehicle to spin off the roadway.

The driver of the Nissan, 59-year-old James Henry from Versailles, refused treatment at the scene.

Henry’s front seat female juvenile passenger was transported to Wayne Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The back seat passenger of the Nissan, also a juvenile female, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight before being transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

She remains in a serious but stable condition.

The case remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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