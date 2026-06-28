2 killed in crash involving transit bus, police say

COLUMBUS — Two people were killed after a crash involving a transit bus in Ohio early Saturday.

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The crash was reported at around 12:30 a.m. in Columbus, according to our news partner, WBNS.

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Police officials said that a Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) bus was about to turn left with a green light on Sunbury Road.

At the same time, a black Audi Q5 was going southbound and hit the bus, according to Columbus Police.

Police officials said that the driver and the front-seat passenger of the Audi both died at the scene.

Medics transported the bus driver to the hospital. There was only one passenger on the bus at the time of crash. They were treated at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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