2 killed, multiple injured after vehicle drives onto field during soccer game in Kansas

WICHITA, KANSAS — Two people were killed, and several others were injured after a vehicle drove onto a field during a soccer game in Kansas on Saturday.

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Wichita Police said in a social media post that they are investigating “a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle.”

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CBS affiliate KWCH in Wichita, Kansas, reports that it happened at Stryker Sports Complex.

Wichita Police Captain Aaron Moses said they received several reports that a vehicle drove through a soccer field at around 4:25 p.m. EDT, 3:25 p.m. CDT.

“We have two fatalities confirmed here at the scene and multiple other casualties, with individuals transported to area hospitals,” he said.

Moses said that the driver remained at the scene and is currently in custody.

A witness told KWCH that a “black pickup truck came plowing through the youth soccer fields, hitting multiple people” before it stopped in a field.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

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