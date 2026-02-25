2 killed in shooting at Ohio apartment complex

CINCINNATI — Two people were killed in a shooting at an Ohio apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Cincinnati police officers responded to the 2500 block of Sunnyhill Drive around 1:58 a.m. for a ShotSpotter notification, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Family gathers to remember murdered Tipp City woman
- Blood moon total lunar eclipse, when you can see the phenomenon
- Wire snaps, hits towing employee in face on scene of crash along I-70, trooper says
Upon arrival, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds at the scene.
Emergency crews began life-saving measures, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
WCPO-9 TV crews saw a dark sedan that had crashed into a playground at the apartment complex.
Police have not released any information on what led to the shooting, nor have they released any information about a possible suspect.
Officials have not released the identity of the two people who died, WCPO-9 TV reported.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section Homicide Unit.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group