2 Kings Island coasters remain closed after death at Six Flags Over Georgia

MASON — Kings Island’s Park President is speaking out days after a man died when he fell from a steel hyper coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, leading to Kings Island temporarily closing two rides.

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Tony Carovillano issued the statement to the park’s website on Friday, saying Kings Island is “deeply saddened” by the death of Hassan Kariem.

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Kariem was at the Georgia amusement park celebrating his niece’s 13th birthday when he was thrown from the Goliath roller coaster and fell, hitting other passengers on the ride on Monday.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with the individual involved, their family, friends and loved ones. We also continue to keep the guests and team members affected by this tragic event in our thoughts,” Carovillano said.

Carovillano also provided an update on Orion and Diamondback, two coasters similar to Goliath that were closed following the incident.

“As efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident continue, certain rides similar to the attraction involved in Georgia remain temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution. This includes Orion and Diamondback,” he wrote in the statement.

All other rides and attractions that were previously scheduled to be up and running will be available to guests.

Carovillano added that the park maintains “rigorous inspection, maintenance, and operational procedures that meet or exceed industry standards.”

He said the safety of guests and team members is the park’s highest priority.

“We appreciate the patience, understanding and support of our guests and communities during this difficult time. We remain committed to providing safe, fun and memorable experiences for everyone who visits our park,” he said.

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