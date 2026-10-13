2 Kings Island coasters temporarily closed after incident at Georgia Six Flags

2 Kings Island coasters temporarily closed after incident at Georgia Six Flags

MASON — Two roller coasters at King’s Island are temporarily closed.

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A spokesperson for King’s Island confirmed on Tuesday that the Orion and Diamondback coasters are temporarily closed.

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The spokesperson added that they do not have a timeline for when the rides will reopen.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks. The safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority,” the spokesperson said.

The closure comes after one person died, and several people were injured on the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday.

Nine roller coasters across six other Six Flags amusement parks have been temporarily closed “out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesperson said Monday.

According to WSB-TV, the rides closed were:

Six Flags Great America -- Raging Bull

Six Flags Magic Mountain -- Goliath

Six Flags Great Adventure -- Nitro

Canada’s Wonderland -- Leviathan and Behemoth

Carowinds -- Fury 325 and Thunder Striker

Kings Island -- Orion and Diamondback

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke with experts about what measures there are to ensure safety on roller coasters. Catch his report LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

We will continue following this story.

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