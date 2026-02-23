2 lanes blocked on I-70 EB in Clark County due to crash

CLARK COUNTY — Two lanes are closed on Interstate 70 eastbound due to a crash in Clark County on Monday morning.
The left two lanes on I-70 eastbound just past State Route 4 are closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
ODOT cameras show heavy backup on the interstate.
News Center 7 is working to learn if there are any injuries.
