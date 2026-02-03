UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-75 SB after crash in Montgomery County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 6:42 a.m.:
Both lanes have reopened.
INITIAL REPORT:
Two lanes are closed in Montgomery County after a crash on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning.
The call came out around 5:23 a.m., according to a Kettering Dispatcher.
The right two lanes of I-75 southbound at the I-675 northbound on ramp are closed due to a crash in Miami Township, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured in this crash.
