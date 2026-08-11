UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-75 SB due to multi-vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:50 A.M.
All lanes have reopened on I-75 SB near Needmore Road.
ODOT cameras show traffic is moving again.
INITIAL STORY:
The two lanes on I-75 SB are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The right lane is blocked on Interstate 75 southbound near Needmore Road, according to OHGO.
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ODOT cameras show at least four vehicles involved.
The left lane of traffic is still moving.
Unknown injuries have been reported.
We will continue to follow this story.
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