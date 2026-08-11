UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-75 SB due to multi-vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:50 A.M.

All lanes have reopened on I-75 SB near Needmore Road.

ODOT cameras show traffic is moving again.

INITIAL STORY:

The two lanes on I-75 SB are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The right lane is blocked on Interstate 75 southbound near Needmore Road, according to OHGO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT cameras show at least four vehicles involved.

The left lane of traffic is still moving.

Unknown injuries have been reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]