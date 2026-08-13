2 local gymnasts make history at Junior Olympics

Kamielle Peterson and Elin Tobierre spend three days a week, about four hours a day, inside Dayton Academy perfecting their craft.

DAYTON — Two gymnasts made history at the Junior Olympics Games recently.

Dayton Academy Athletics has been in Huber Heights since the late 1970’s. This is a first for any of its athletes.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson saw their skills in person.

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Kamielle Peterson and Elin Tobierre spend three days a week, about four hours a day, inside Dayton Academy perfecting their craft.

Peterson is the Junior Olympics vault champion. She said, “So, this is kind of like my second home.”

Last weekend, Peterson won the vault event in Des Moines, Iowa. She is the first-ever Dayton Academy athlete to do so.

“It was exciting,” Peterson said.

It’s not an easy feat. Peterson and Tobierre had to compete at the state, regional and national level before qualifying for the Junior Olympics.

“I just remember I’ve done all these routines like a million times throughout the season, and it’s no different from practice or competing at any other meet,” Tobierre said.

Those two athletes came to Dayton Academy. A place Mick Pierce owned for nearly 50 years.

Jasmine Musick, new owner of Dayton Academy, said, “This is kind of unheard of in our sport.”

In June, Musick, who is a longtime coach, officially took over ownership. She first set foot in Dayton Academy 22 years ago, coaching young gymnasts in the Miami Valley.

“It’s amazing. It was always the dream. It was always what I set out to do, and this is my home. And I love it,” Musick said.

The gym has seen a lot of changes over the years, but Musick’s commitment to her athletes never wavered.

“She is a really amazing coach. She really helped me be who I am today in gymnastics, especially going to the Junior Olympics, and it’s a really good thing that she’s the new owner,” Tobierre said.

Lots of the alumni from the academy will be back in September for a ribbon-cutting and to officially retire the banners on the wall.

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