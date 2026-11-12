2 local high schools advance to 2026 OHSAA boys soccer championship game

Two local high schools will play for a boys’ soccer championship in Columbus.

MIAMI VALLEY — Two local high schools will play for a boys’ soccer championship in Columbus.

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Archbishop Carroll and Fairmont High Schools each won their state semifinal match on Wednesday night.

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The Patriots shut out Revere, 2-0, in Johnstown. Senior Alex Bakota scored both goals.

Carroll plays Bishop Watterson on Monday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. in the 2026 Division III boys soccer championship game.

Fairmont beat Strongville, 2-1, in Westerville.

The Firebirds play St. Charles Preparatory School on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. in the 2026 Division I boys soccer championship game.

Legacy Christian lost to Fairbanks, 4-3, in double overtime in the Division V boys soccer state semifinals in Springfield.

The 2026 OHSAA boys soccer championship games are Nov. 15-16 at Crew Stadium in Columbus.

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