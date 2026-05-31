2 local school districts to share single treasurer for next 3 years

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Two local school districts will share a single treasurer for the next three years.

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Urbana City Schools and Graham Local Schools in Champaign County have approved a three-year shared services agreement that will allow both districts to share the services of a single Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer (CFO), according to a press release.

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The agreement was approved by the Urbana City Schools Board of Education on Wednesday, May 27, and by the Graham Local Schools Board of Education on Thursday, May 28.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mandy Hildebrand will continue to serve as the Treasurer/CFO of Urbana City Schools, while also serving the same role for Graham Local Schools.

The cost of employing the Treasurer will be shared equally between the two districts.

“With state funding tightening and more of the burden shifting to local taxpayers, our districts have taken a creative, responsible approach to protect services while reducing costs. Sharing leadership allows both Urbana and Graham to benefit from significant savings and proven expertise,” Urbanan Board President Darrell Thomas said. “Mrs. Hildebrand has served Urbana with exceptional dedication, and we are confident Graham will benefit equally from her talent. This partnership is a win for both districts and the communities we serve.”

Hildebrand, a Graham High School graduate, has served as Treasurer/CFO of Urbana City Schools for 18 years.

“Mandy is a Graham graduate, and it’s meaningful to bring her expertise back to serve our students and community. This agreement reflects the kind of innovative, fiscally responsible thinking our taxpayers deserve, and we look forward to the partnership with Urbana City Schools,” Graham Board President Leslie Maurice said.

Shared service agreements allow school districts to reduce administrative overhead while maintaining and strengthening the quality of services provided to students and communities.

The school districts said that by pooling resources, they will continue to receive dedicated, professional financial leadership at a reduced cost to each district’s taxpayers.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve in this shared role,” Hildebrand said. “I am looking forward to partnering with students, staff, and stakeholders in both districts as we work together to support educational success for all of our students.”

The arrangement will go into effect on August 1, 2026.

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