2 men accused of killing 32-year-old Dayton man formally charged

DAYTON — Two men accused of killing a Dayton man in May have been formally charged.

Daran Robinson and D’Vonte Robinson were indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of murder and three counts of felonious assault.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Daran is also facing a charge of having weapons under disability.

Daran was arrested on Oct. 1; D’vonte is still at large.

TRENDING STORIES:

In August, warrants were issued for Daran and D’Vonte for charges in connection with the death of Andre Carpenter, according to a previous report.

32-year-old Carpenter was shot and killed in the early morning of May 5 in the 500 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue.

Both are due in court on Oct. 15.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group