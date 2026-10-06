2 men arrested after more than 900 grams of meth found

DAYTON — Two men were arrested after police found a large amount of drugs in a Dayton neighborhood.
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On Oct. 5, detectives searched a home in the 500 block of Carlisle Avenue, according to the Dayton Police Department.
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More than 900 grams of methamphetamine were recovered.
Two men were arrested for possession of controlled substances.
Police did not identify the suspects.
We will continue to follow this story.
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