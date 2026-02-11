2 men arrested by officers in stolen car on I-75 formally charged

Two men are in custody after officers stopped a stolen vehicle on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning.

Officers stop stolen car on I-75, arrest 2 men on active warrants

WARREN COUNTY — Two men arrested by officers in a stolen vehicle on Interstate 75 last month have been formally charged.

A grand jury indicted Armone Kinney and Shaquan Barker on a felony count of receiving stolen property.

Kinney has also been charged with a felony count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property, according to the Warren County grand jury report.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Franklin Police officers found a black Dodge Charger on January 4 that was suspected in multiple thefts in Warren County.

The vehicle had previously fled from West Chester Township Police.

Kinney is accused of failing to bring his vehicle to a stop and operating a vehicle with a suspended license, the grand jury report stated.

Barker is also facing a felony count of receiving stolen property.

Franklin Police posted dash camera video of the pursuit on its Facebook page.

Video showed officers using a PIT maneuver to stop them on I-75.

Officers took both occupants into custody, according to Franklin Police.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen by the Clayton Police Department.

The two men arrested had active arrest warrants from Montgomery County, Franklin Police said.

Online jail records show both men remain in the Warren County Jail.

©2026 Cox Media Group