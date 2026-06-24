2 men facing dozens of charges connected to mass shooting at Ohio festival

TOLEDO — Two men have been formally charged for their alleged roles in the mass shooting that happened at an Ohio festival earlier this month, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

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A grand jury in Lucas County indicted Elijay Crisp-Carr, 20, and Ka Nye Taylor, 20, on Wednesday.

Crisp-Carr is facing 25 counts of attempted murder, 26 counts of felonious assault, and one count each of participating in a criminal gang, inducing panic, and tampering with evidence, alongside two counts of aggravated riot.

His charges also include a criminal gang activity specification, WTOL-11 reported.

Taylor was indicted on 20 counts of attempted murder, 21 counts of felonious assault, and one count each of inducing panic, two counts of aggravated riot, and one count of tampering with evidence.

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A 17-year-old suspect is facing evidence tampering, inducing panic, robbery, and two counts of aggravated riot.

These charges stem from the mass shooting that happened at the Old West End Festival in Toledo on June 6.

12 people were shot here, all ranging from the ages of 14 to 61.

Investigators said the gunfire stemmed from a “dispute” between two “rival groups.”

All of the victims are in stable condition and continue to improve.

Of the 12 people shot, three of them were involved in the dispute and the remaining nine were bystanders, according to our affiliate.

An arriagnment date for Crisp-Carr and Taylor has not been set, WTOL-11 reported.

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