2 men formally charged in deadly road rage shooting

Two men accused in a deadly road rage shooting appeared in court on Monday and were each given a $500K bond.

$500K bond for two people accused in deadly road rage shooting

CLARK COUNTY — Two men have been formally charged in connection with a deadly road rage shooting.

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Both Damian Debose and Semaj Mack were indicted on murder, felony murder, felonious assault, firing on a roadway, and firing into habitation, according to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

They are charged in connection with a shooting that killed 47-year-old Luke Hollifield in front of the Casey’s on Gerlaugh Road in Park Layne.

Several drivers called 911 to report the gunfire.

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“I just saw a couple people in an altercation in their vehicles pull over. One guy, it looked like, shot another dude and pulled off,” the caller said.

The sheriff’s office said it was a case of road rage that went on for miles.

Hollifield’s wife was in the car with him. She also called 911.

“The guy was trying to go around us. Told me I was going too slow,” She told dispatchers. “My husband got out because the guy told him to pull over. So he pulled over and got shot in the chest.”

Deputies said the suspect vehicle, an orange Jeep, drove off from the gas station after the shooting.

Investigators tracked the car to Dayton, where Dayton police arrested Mack at gunpoint.

Debose turned himself in at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to follow this story.

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