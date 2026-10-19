2 men hurt in Ohio house explosion now facing charges

CANTON — Two men injured in a house explosion this past summer have not been indicted by a grand jury.

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A Stark County Grand Jury indicted Justin J. Bruce, 41, and Michael L. Mullins, 42, each with seven counts of aggravated arson, one count of burglary, and eight counts of arson, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

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Canton Fire Division Chief Steve Henderson said Bruce and Mullins broke into a home in the 1600 block of Bonnot Place around 4 a.m. on July 30.

An explosion caused by natural gas destroyed that home and damaged several other homes in the neighborhood, Division Chief Henderson said.

When fire crews arrived, they found one of the injured men outside the home.

The second victim was found several hours later when firefighters responded to the 1500 block of 15th Street NE for reports of a person with severe burns, WOIO-19 reported.

The American Red Cross also responded to the scene to help the displaced residents.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 23.

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