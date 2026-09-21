2 Miami County exit ramps closed for repairs

TROY — Two Miami County exit ramps closed Monday for construction.
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Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews closed the exit ramps for Interstate 75 North at State Route 55 and Interstate 75 South at State Route 41 in Troy around 6 a.m.
ODOT will be working to complete concrete repairs along the ramps.
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The two exits are expected to be closed for about seven days.
During the week, drivers trying to get off at SR 55 will be detoured by way of I-75 North to County Road 25A, which is exit 78.
Those looking to access SR 41 from I-75 South will be detoured from I-75 South to SR 55 to SR 41.
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