2 Miami County exit ramps closed for repairs

TROY — Two Miami County exit ramps closed Monday for construction.

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Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews closed the exit ramps for Interstate 75 North at State Route 55 and Interstate 75 South at State Route 41 in Troy around 6 a.m.

ODOT will be working to complete concrete repairs along the ramps.

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The two exits are expected to be closed for about seven days.

During the week, drivers trying to get off at SR 55 will be detoured by way of I-75 North to County Road 25A, which is exit 78.

Those looking to access SR 41 from I-75 South will be detoured from I-75 South to SR 55 to SR 41.

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