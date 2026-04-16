2 Ohio high school baseball coaches resign at ‘incident’ in South Carolina

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Two coaches of an Ohio high school baseball team have resigned after an incident involving the team while in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

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The Rocky River High School baseball team was participating in the South Atlantic Bank Invitational in Myrtle Beach last weekend.

In a statement to families obtained by WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, Rocky River’s athletic director and principal said the incident happened on the evening of Friday, April 10, and into early Saturday morning.

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“Upon learning about the event, district and building administration ensured all players were safe, contacted Rocky River Police Department, and began investigative processes,” the statement read. “As part of that process, baseball practices and games were postponed to allow time for the investigation to be completed.”

Following the investigation and meetings with staff, head coach Ed Piazza and assistant coach Michael Harper submitted their resignations. The district accepted both.

Craig Moro, another assistant coach, will now serve as the head coach of the varsity team, WOIO reported.

Further information on the incident itself was not immediately made available.

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