2 Ohio zoos close early after being evacuated following reported threats

2 Ohio zoos close early after being evacuated following reported threats

AKRON/CLEVELAND — Two Ohio zoos closed early after both were evacuated due to safety threats on Sunday.

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The Akron Zoo said in a social media post that they received a bomb threat at 10:50 a.m. on May 3. They stated it was consistent with other zoos receiving similar threats over the past several days.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo also received a similar threat on Sunday, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The Columbus Zoo closed early on Saturday, and the Toledo Zoo closed on Friday after they received similar threats, according to previous News Center 7 reports.

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Akron Police performed a full sweep of the entire Akron Zoo and found nothing suspicious, the zoo said.

Police officials deemed the threat false, and the Akron Zoo is safe.

No injuries were reported. All the animals are safe.

The Akron Zoo is scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 4.

Cleveland Zoo officials told WOIO that they also plan to reopen on Monday.

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