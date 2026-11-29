MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two park entrances in Montgomery County have been closed due to rising river levels.

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The Miami Valley Conservancy District shared on social media that the entrance gates at East River Landing in Moraine and Miami Bend Park in West Carrollton are closed for public safety.

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This is due to the river rising in response to rain last week and during the weekend.

“Our staff are keeping watch, rain or shine. Because the weather doesn’t care if it is a holiday, and the river doesn’t check the calendar before it rises,” the district wrote on social media.

The district said in its post that it will announce when the parks reopen.

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