2 people hospitalized after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Springfield early Sunday morning.

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Around 3:51 a.m., officers and medics responded to the 420 block of Harrison Street on reports of a shooting, according to a Springfield Police Sergeant.

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Upon arrival, officers located two people with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center before later being transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the sergeant.

Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

The sergeant confirmed that they have not taken anyone into custody at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

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