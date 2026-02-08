2 people hospitalized, including 1 firefighter after Ohio house fire

PATASKALA — One person and a firefighter were hospitalized after a house fire in Pataskala on Saturday night.

Roughly 60 firefighters were called to the scene just after 5 p.m. to a home in the 4800 block of Columbia Road SW for a two-alarm working fire, according to our news partners WBNS.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews found a “heavily involved basement fire” that moved to the first floor, said Assistant Fire Chief Joe Krouse.

The initial crew had about 25 firefighters, but additional crews were called for mutual aid.

Krouse said that firefighters found one person trapped inside the home and were able to get them out.

The person who was trapped was taken to Wexner Medical Center in an unknown condition.

The other occupant of the home was already outside when crews arrived on scene.

A firefighter in the initial crew was transported to Mount Carmel East for injuries but was later released.

Fire officials said the house was a total loss, with structural collapse occurring after the resident was rescued from the house.

Krouse said the weather affected the crews and their ability to battle the fire.

“The cold is definitely an impact. Your hoses start to freeze, and your personnel are getting cold. They’re covered in ice because they’re wet from flowing water. You start slipping and falling,” he said.

Krouse said that the snow on the ground also hindered the movements of the fire crews, making it more difficult.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

