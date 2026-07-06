2 people injured after reported shooting at Princeton Park

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened at a local park in Dayton on Monday morning.

The call came in as shots fired to Princeton Park around 1:40 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher said two people walked into Miami Valley Hospital around 2;20 a.m. with gunshot wounds.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the shooting and the extent of the victims’ injuries.

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