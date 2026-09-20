2 people seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people were seriously hurt after they were struck by a vehicle late Saturday night in Auglaize County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers responded to National Road, east of State Route 501 around 11:25 p.m. on reports of a crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation shows that a Chrysler 300, driven by 58-year-old Rob Roby of Cridersville, was traveling east on National Road.

As Roby crested a hill, his vehicle struck 23-year-old Ryan Twining of Cridersville and 22-year-old Kelsey Woten of Cridersville, who were walking eastbound on the roadway.

After the impact, the Chrysler came to a controlled stop on the road, while Twining and Woten came to rest in a ditch on the south side of National Road.

Twining sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima by Cridersville EMS.

Woten suffered serious injuries and was also transported to St. Rita’s Hospital by Cridersville EMS.

Roby was not injured in the crash.

Further investigation revealed that Twining had previously been involved in a vehicle-versus-deer crash and had exited his car to locate the deer. Woten was assisting him at the time of the second crash.

Troopers do not suspect alcohol or drug impairment to be a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]