2 people suffer non-life-threatening injuries after a small plane crash

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a small plane crashed on Sunday afternoon in Brimfield Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a small Piper Club two-seat aircraft lost power and went down in a wooded area near the 3200 block of Ranfield Road around 2:30 p.m., according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

Two people were on board the plane when it crashed, and were checked out on the scene by Fire and EMS.

They were transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General and Akron Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said the Brimfield Police Department in a Facebook post.

The plane was built in 1944, according to the FAA registry, making the plane over 80 years old.

Instead of having wheels, the plane had skis for a landing gear, which helps to distribute the plane’s weight evenly and to absorb impact during landings.

Police said there were no reports of property damage or injuries on the ground.

It is unclear where the plane took off from or where the plane was headed at the time of the crash.

